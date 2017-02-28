The Christian community in the Holy Land represents a physical link between the modern world and the life and times of Christ – they are the ‘living stones’ of our faith. Since 2000, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales has organised the Holy Land Co-ordination.
Mandated by the Holy See, it exists to act in solidarity with region’s Christian communities and share in the pastoral life of the local Church as it experiences extreme political and social-economic pressure.
