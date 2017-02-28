Holy Land

The Christian community in the Holy Land represents a physical link between the modern world and the life and times of Christ – they are the ‘living stones’ of our faith. Since 2000, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales has organised the Holy Land Co-ordination.

Mandated by the Holy See, it exists to act in solidarity with region’s Christian communities and share in the pastoral life of the local Church as it experiences extreme political and social-economic pressure.

Play Video
Bishops' Prayer for the Holy Land

Israel

The State of Israel was formed in 1948 and is home to more than eight million people. Learn more

West Bank (Palestine)

The West Bank is home to almost three million people, including more than 50,000 Palestinian Christians. Learn more

Gaza (Palestine)

Gaza is a small strip of Palestinian land on the Mediterranean coast bordering Israel and Egypt. Learn more

Jerusalem

Jerusalem is one of the world’s oldest cities and the location of holy sites in Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Learn more

Faces from the Holy Land

The faces of a region are marked with its history, its diversity, its joy and its suffering. Learn more